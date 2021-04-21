Electrician jailed for Mayfair home invasion

A 30-year-old man who returned to rob a family he had done electrical work for previously has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Brixton regional court in Johannesburg.

Tinatenda Rasta Tagara, with two accomplices, robbed the house at Mayfair at 6pm on May 13 last year, said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

“A 55-year-old father was inside the house with two of his children: a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy. They heard a knock at the door. When his child stood up to open the door, the accused pushed the door, pointed a firearm at them, hit the father with the butt of a firearm and forced the victims to lie on the floor.

“The accused was once hired to fix electricity in the house.

“They ransacked the house and took three cellphones, a laptop and R1,000 cash. They then locked the victims inside the toilet before fleeing.”

Tagara was traced and apprehended two days later at Noord taxi rank.

TimesLIVE