Department considering requests to returns primary school pupils on full time basis

No evidence learners can spread virus to teachers or parents, says prof

The department of basic education says it has yet to approach the national coronavirus command council on a proposal for primary school learners to return to school on a full-time basis.



The department’s director-general Mathanzima Mweli said schools made calls to the department to allow all primary school pupils to return to class full-time as scientists are saying they are less likely to be hospitalised or die from Covid-19 complications...