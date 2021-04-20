UCT ‘will rebuild facilities’ after devastating fire, says VC Mamokgethi Phakeng

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Monday expressed optimism the institution will recover from the destruction caused by the wildfire which destroyed buildings across Rondebosch and Rosebank.

This comes after a blaze which started on Sunday morning around Rhodes Memorial swept through the area before reaching the UCT campus where it completely destroyed the Jagger Library which housed the priceless African Studies collection.

“UCT will, of course, rebuild our facilities. We cannot replace the treasures of scholarship we have lost, but we can create new treasures out of our own scholarship.

“In the same way, each of us can rebuild our own sense of purpose out of this tragedy. To do so, we need to help each other. This is a team effort and I convey my sincere gratitude for the commitment and help you are all giving in the interest of UCT,” she said.