Court interpreter who 'solicited bribes to withdraw cases' talked himself behind bars

A Mpumalanga court interpreter accused of soliciting bribes from two people in exchange for having their cases withdrawn will have to stay behind bars until his next court appearance.

Busizwe Zizwe Zitha, 40, based at the Mkhuhlu court, appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday, facing corruption charges. He is accused of soliciting money from two people in exchange for ensuring ongoing cases against them were withdrawn.

In the first incident, he allegedly approached a man facing two domestic violence related cases earlier this year “demanding money and claiming that he would withdraw his two cases”.

“The victim paid the money as demanded but the case was not withdrawn.