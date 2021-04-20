Brazen escape bid gets gun-grabbing suspect shot while three others flee

A brazen escape outside court in Mpumalanga left a suspect seriously injured when a gun he tried to grab went off and set in motion a manhunt for three of his co-accused.

The incident unfolded on Monday as the four made a second appearance at the Volksrust magistrate's court on charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the four were being escorted from a van into the courthouse when they made a run for it.

"A scuffle broke out and the four suspects escaped and a manhunt was immediately launched. While searching for the suspects, police received information that one, Welcome Mncube, 56, was spotted at a bush near the courthouse. Police swiftly rearrested him as he attempted to flee."