SA's vaccine compensation fund could cost R250-million in first year

The South African government's compensation fund to cover potential injuries from Covid-19 vaccines could cost around R250 mln in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament.

The African country hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of infections and deaths told vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer it would set up the fund during negotiations to buy shots.

"A contingent liability of approximately R250 million for the first year would be provided for compensation of vaccine injury in a Covid-19 Vaccine NFC (no-fault compensation) Fund," health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize said in written replies to a lawmaker.

Mkhize said the potential cost was based on an estimate of between 800 and 2,000 successful claims and included the administrative costs of the fund. He said a committee of experts would develop a vaccine injury table to assess compensation applications.

The minister said last week that the government had agreed to fully indemnify J&J and Pfizer against third-party claims and that vaccine manufacturers had made "difficult and sometimes unreasonable" demands during negotiations including non-refundable downpayments.