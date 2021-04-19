Couple found dead at Eastern Cape retirement village, wife stabbed

An elderly couple found dead at the Carriage Way retirement village in Gqeberha on Sunday were private people who kept to themselves, an employee at the village said.

The couple had lived at the St George’s Park village for about a year but were never seen visiting other residents.

“They kept to themselves a lot. It was always just the two of them.

“Even though some residents do visit one another, I had never seen the couple visit anyone.

“They were always indoors and if they went anywhere, they would go together.”

Their bodies were found by a caregiver at about 7am when she went to check on them as she had last heard from them on Thursday.