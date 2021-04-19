Marriages declared to be in community of property

ConCourt rules against 'anti-women' law

The Constitutional Court has unanimously ruled that an apartheid-era law that dispossessed black women of their possessions is unconstitutional.



The apex court last week upheld a decision of the Durban High Court that declared a section of the Matrimonial Property Act 88 of 1984 unconstitutional and invalid to the extent that it maintains and perpetuates the discrimination created by a section of the Black Administration Act 38 of 1927...