Marriages declared to be in community of property
ConCourt rules against 'anti-women' law
The Constitutional Court has unanimously ruled that an apartheid-era law that dispossessed black women of their possessions is unconstitutional.
The apex court last week upheld a decision of the Durban High Court that declared a section of the Matrimonial Property Act 88 of 1984 unconstitutional and invalid to the extent that it maintains and perpetuates the discrimination created by a section of the Black Administration Act 38 of 1927...
