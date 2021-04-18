Suspended Unisa legal services exec hauls vice-chancellor to court

Unisa’s executive director of legal services, Adv Modidima Mannya, has hauled vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula to court after she suspended him for, among other things, allegedly abusing his position.

Mannya was placed on suspension on April 8 for three months after he rejected a proposal by LenkaBula to participate in what she termed, according to him, “a mediation”.

He has asked the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to suspend the vice-chancellor’s decision to suspend him pending the finalisation of the arbitration of the dispute.

In court papers filed on Friday, he stated that his notice of suspension indicated that the action was taken against him on the recommendation of the directorate: labour law in terms of a clause which provides for the immediate suspension of an employee on full pay pending a hearing.

“It was impossible for the second respondent (LenkaBula) to obtain a recommendation from the directorate since I am the only official in that department and I have not recommended my own suspension.”

He said there was no investigation into any allegation of misconduct against him.

“In fact, to date, I do not know what I have allegedly done as the university changes its stance at every opportunity.”

He stated in court documents that as far as he could tell, the suspension concerns allegations that were made against him a year ago “which were not processed by the officials of the university”.

According to him, the three officials who made the allegations have since left the university.

Mannya stated that LenkaBula’s predecessor, Prof Mandla Makhanya, declined to pursue the allegations at the time.