The Constitutional Court has ruled that a trust created by a donor for the benefit of his children and their descendants unfairly discriminated against children adopted by one of his daughters as it did not include them.

Louis John Druiff executed a deed of trust as well as a will “for the benefit of his children and their descendants”.

The deed of trust said any income should be for his four children and their children.

At the time of execution of the deed‚ Druiff had four children‚ three of whom already had children of their own.

One of his daughters‚ Dulcie Helena Harper‚ was married but did not have any children. She later adopted two children.

On the deaths of Harper’s siblings‚ their quarter-shares of the capital duly devolved upon their children.

When she realised that her children would not benefit from the trust, Harper approached the Cape Town high court seeking a ruling that the words “children”, “descendants”, “issue”, and “legal descendants” in the trust deed included them, notwithstanding that they were adopted.