WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his 'biggest' fan: a 4-year-old Durban girl

Her videos and her desire to meet the president caught the attention of both Ramaphosa and his team after Dildar started tagging the presidency's social media accounts.

“On March 26 I received a call from the president’s office telling me that he wants Mehran to know that he is watching her videos and would also like to meet her. I first thought it was a hoax and researched names and credentials.

“The president’s team confirmed that it was Mehran he referred to in his address on December 3 2020 where he said: 'I was recently most impressed when a 4-year-old little girl was repeating exactly the same message telling adults what the president has been saying'.”

Ramaphosa's security team met with Fatima and her husband Eidris on Tuesday to brief them about the meeting.

The couple have five children, including a son and two sets of twins, among them Mehran.