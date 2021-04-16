'No reason for widespread concern' over vaccines and rare clots, say MRC and Sisonke researchers

The risk of developing extremely rare blood clots after a Covid-19 vaccination — whether the Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca or the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna — is much lower than the risk of clotting after being infected with Covid-19, a new study by the University of Oxford has found.

The Sisonke study being used to vaccinate health-care workers in SA with the J&J shot was temporarily paused on Tuesday night. This came after a recommended pause in its rollout by US regulatory authorities after the detection of a rare and unusual clotting syndrome among six out of 6.8 million Americans who got the vaccine.

On Friday, the SA Medical Research Council and Sisonke scientists released a statement on the pause decision and concerns about blood clots.

“Sisonke investigators are working with SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and haematology experts to review study procedures, the consent process and management of side effects with a view to restarting vaccination,” they said.

The clotting disorder which affects the brain (known as cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT) is about 100 times greater among people who get Covid-19 than normal, the Oxford scientists showed.