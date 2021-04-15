South Africa

WATCH LIVE: Dr Sindi Van Zyl's funeral service

By SowetanLIVE - 15 April 2021 - 11:00

The funeral of beloved medical doctor and former radio host Sindi van Zyl, who passed away on Saturday, is taking place on Thursday at 11am.

Dr Sindi (45) died two months after testing positive for Covid-19. 

According to her website, Van Zyl was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. Her mother was from KwaZulu-Natal and her father from Zimbabwe. She moved to SA to study medicine at the University of Pretoria.

She leaves behind husband Marinus and two children, Nandi and Manie.

Dr Sindi asked her family not to share personal goodbye messages sent to loved ones

Dr Sindi asked her family not to share personal goodbye messages she sent loved ones.
News
3 days ago

Van Zyl was consistent with her love and caring nature, says Dr Yummy

Dr Lerato Masemola who is popularly known as Dr Yummy Mummy on social media has paid tribute to her late friend Dr Sindi van Zyl, adding that the ...
News
2 days ago

‘Dr Sindi was love’: Torrent of tributes after radio personality's death

Tributes flowed rapidly on Saturday after the family of Dr Sindi van Zyl said she had died two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Pic of The Day
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X