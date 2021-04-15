WATCH LIVE: Dr Sindi Van Zyl's funeral service

The funeral of beloved medical doctor and former radio host Sindi van Zyl, who passed away on Saturday, is taking place on Thursday at 11am.

Dr Sindi (45) died two months after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to her website, Van Zyl was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. Her mother was from KwaZulu-Natal and her father from Zimbabwe. She moved to SA to study medicine at the University of Pretoria.

She leaves behind husband Marinus and two children, Nandi and Manie.