Bus Rapid Transit operations will be expanded as well, announces mayor
Tshwane metro to formalise informal settlements
The City of Tshwane plans to formalise eight informal settlements before the end of June and afford thousands of households with permanent stands.
This was announced by mayor Randall Williams during his state of the city address yesterday, where he said a total of 52 settlements would be formalised in three years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.