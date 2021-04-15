Mashaba sets his sights on eThekwini, willing to work with DA to oppose ANC

Herman Mashaba has set his sights on yet another metro, eThekwini, where he is willing to work with all political parties, including the DA, against the ANC.

On Thursday Mashaba announced outside the Durban City Hall that Action SA will — in addition to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — also contest for power in eThekwini.

“Our condition of participation in any municipality is on the basis of us bringing the ANC to under 50%. We are happy to work with other political parties to achieve that,” he said.