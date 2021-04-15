Mantashe: ANC will never remove its own president at opposition's behest

ANC MPs voting for a motion of no confidence against an ANC president that was tabled by any opposition party would be tantamount to the party cutting off its nose to spite its face.

This is according to ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, who appeared at the Zondo commission to account for ANC shenanigans during the Zuma years.

Mantashe was put under the spotlight on the ANC's continued defence of Zuma in the eight motions of no confidence that were brought against him.

According to Mantashe, a removal of a president of the governing party at the request of an opposition party would usher in a political crisis that the ANC would never recover from.

It was a “mischief” of opposition parties to attempt to pressure the ANC to vote for its motions to remove its top leader — one that the ANC will never entertain.

Even now, Mantashe went on, the ANC will never split its vote to support any motion seeking to unseat its own president, even that brought by the ATM against president Cyril Ramaphosa should it get to be tabled before the house.