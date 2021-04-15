South Africa

Party chair tells Zondo commission the party is principled

‘ANC pushing its lawyers for state posts is no problem’

15 April 2021 - 09:15
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

There is nothing sinister about the ANC pushing for its cadres to fill up positions in the judiciary and law enforcement agencies as part of its deployment policy, the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told the Zondo commission on Wednesday.

Mantashe was giving parliamentary oversight-related testimony before the inquiry, including positions taken by the party which are alleged to have aided state capture...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X