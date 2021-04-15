Party chair tells Zondo commission the party is principled

‘ANC pushing its lawyers for state posts is no problem’

There is nothing sinister about the ANC pushing for its cadres to fill up positions in the judiciary and law enforcement agencies as part of its deployment policy, the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told the Zondo commission on Wednesday.



Mantashe was giving parliamentary oversight-related testimony before the inquiry, including positions taken by the party which are alleged to have aided state capture...