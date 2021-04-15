Actors to be 'caged' at malls for 15 hours daily

For the next five days, starting from Thursday, three actors will embark on a performance art project in which they will spend 15 hours a day in Perspex boxes to encourage people to question their way of life.

The performance is to “symbolise the caged reality of the modern human condition”.

To view the humans in their “unnatural habitat”, the cages have been placed at Sandton City and Mall of Africa in Joburg and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The humans will be “uncaged” on Monday.

According to the organisers of the exhibition, CSA global, even before lockdown, 90% of people spent the vast majority of their time indoors and now — with remote working from home — people are spending even more of their time online and far from nature.

“As such, the social experiment is intended to encourage onlookers and passers-by to question their very way of life: is this the way we want to live; how important is it to break free and let nature be part of our wellbeing?", CSA said in a statement.

TimesLIVE