Zuma's first term was a success, says Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe says it was also during this time that the ANC caucus in parliament was “robust” and an activist one.

“With all the allegations against Jacob Zuma, he had two terms. As the secretary-general at the time, I regard the first term as successful,” said Mantashe.

“He effected a number of positive changes. One of those was to restructure education, splitting it into two, because it was too huge a department. [Other positives] include introducing the HIV programme in the state, which was very aggressive.

“So he did many things that were positive during that first term. We regarded that term as very active, hence we spoke of an activist parliament. And during that first term, there was no talk of state capture,” he added.

Mantashe's testimony continues.

TimesLIVE