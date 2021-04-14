The lights are expected to stay on today, says Eskom

No load-shedding is expected on Wednesday after the overnight outage, as the generation capacity has sufficiently recovered, says Eskom.

The electricity supply was interrupted by stage 2 load-shedding between 9pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations has successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity. A further two generation units are expected to return to service later on Wednesday. Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished.

“Eskom would like to thank the public for their patience and regrets the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load-shedding,” the power utility said in a statement.

“We currently have 4,775MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,616MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“The possibility of load-shedding remains elevated while Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance, and the system will continue to be constrained during this period.

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly.”

TimesLIVE