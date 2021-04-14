Mbilwi school 'bully' arrested for assaulting fellow pupil who later 'committed suicide'

A 15-year-old school girl has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another pupil who later died in an apparent suicide.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect is a pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou.

"The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, allegedly took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday at about 11am and was reported to the police this morning.

"The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets," he said.

Mojapelo added that the deceased pupil was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

"The deceased was also a learner at the same school. An inquest docket has been opened and police investigations are continuing," said Mojapelo.

Lufuno Mavhungu allegedly committed suicide after overdosing on pills on Monday.

Police said the arrested child will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.