South Africa

Mbilwi school 'bully' arrested for assaulting fellow pupil who later 'committed suicide'

14 April 2021 - 14:32
Pfarelo Netshivhazwaulu with her younger sister, Lufuno Mavhungu, who allegedly committed suicide after she was bullied at Mbilwi Secondary School, in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Pfarelo Netshivhazwaulu with her younger sister, Lufuno Mavhungu, who allegedly committed suicide after she was bullied at Mbilwi Secondary School, in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 15-year-old school girl has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another pupil who later died in an apparent suicide. 

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect is a pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou.

"The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, allegedly took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday at about 11am and was reported to the police this morning.

"The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets," he said.

Mojapelo added that the deceased pupil was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

"The deceased was also a learner at the same school. An inquest docket has been opened and police investigations are continuing," said Mojapelo.

Lufuno Mavhungu allegedly committed suicide after overdosing on pills on Monday. 

Police said the arrested child will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Family in the dark after bullied pupil's death

The family of a 15-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide after she was bullied say they are still in the dark about events that led to their ...
News
10 hours ago

Limpopo pupil 'commits suicide' after bullying

A grade 10 pupil has allegedly committed suicide after she was assaulted by another pupil at the school on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X