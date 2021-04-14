Insolvent Post Office says new revenue streams will help turnaround

The SA Post Office (Sapo) says it is determined to implement a turnaround strategy that includes a focus on new revenue streams, with monthly reports to the government on its “remedial” action plan.

This comes as Sapo was found to be commercially insolvent by the auditor-general's office, the SABC reported this week. According to the report, AG Tsakani Maluleke said for the financial year 2019/20, the Post Office Group incurred losses of more than R1.7bn while its liabilities exceeded its assets by R1.5bn.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sapo said it had taken note of the AG's comments on the release of its 2019/20 annual financial results. New group CEO Nomkhita Mona said she had spent the first week in her role meeting government, management and labour representatives.

“These engagements have exposed the massive opportunities (which outweigh the challenges) that Sapo will be tapping into to turn its fortunes around.

“The minister [Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams] is in the process of appointing a team of turnaround experts to work with the board and the executive team in the development of a bankable turnaround plan, in line with the requirements of the post-Covid-19 economy. We welcome this process, as it will allow the various teams to ensure the basics are in place — and improve on the matters flagged by the latest audit report.”