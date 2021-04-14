Disaster Management Act extended for another month
The Disaster Management Act has been extended for another month, and will now expire on May 30.
The extension of the act — the umbrella legislation under which the country's Covid-19 related laws are promulgated — was signed into effect and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, and published on Wednesday. It was due to expire on April 15.
The notice of the extension states that it was being done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.
By Wednesday afternoon, neither Cogta nor any other government department had gazetted any rule changes under the extended act.
