Disaster Management Act extended for another month

The Disaster Management Act has been extended for another month, and will now expire on May 30.

The extension of the act — the umbrella legislation under which the country's Covid-19 related laws are promulgated — was signed into effect and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, and published on Wednesday. It was due to expire on April 15.