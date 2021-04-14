South Africa

Disaster Management Act extended for another month

By Staff Reporter - 14 April 2021 - 15:44
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday signed and gazetted a one-month extension to the Disaster Management Act. File photo.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday signed and gazetted a one-month extension to the Disaster Management Act. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The Disaster Management Act has been extended for another month, and will now expire on May 30.

The extension of the act — the umbrella legislation under which the country's Covid-19 related laws are promulgated — was signed into effect and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, and published on Wednesday. It was due to expire on April 15.

The notice of the extension states that it was being done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

By Wednesday afternoon, neither Cogta nor any other government department had gazetted any rule changes under the extended act.

TimesLIVE

DA fumes as Sihle Zikalala 'gets away' with 'flouting' lockdown rules

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will not face criminal charges for holding a gathering at Clairwood Hospital during level 5 lockdown in April ...
News
1 month ago

'Fellow South Africans': One year since Ramaphosa announced SA's first lockdown

At the time of his address, there were 402 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Ramaphosa said there was a fear that ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X