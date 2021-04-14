Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin Gordhan

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng revealed on Tuesday that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had approached him to ask how “his close friend” judge Dhaya Pillay had fared after she had just completed an interview for a vacancy on the Constitutional Court.

The exchange occurred in 2015, when Pillay, who sits on the KwaZulu-Natal bench, was unsuccessful for a position on the court.

At the tail end of her interview on Tuesday for one of two current vacancies on the apex court, the chief justice raised the issue about her friendship with the then finance minister.

This came after EFF leader Julius Malema, and others, had questioned her relationship with him.

Pillay had conceded that they were friends, that they had been anti-apartheid activists in Durban and there was “no way I could not know him”.