Police nab fourth suspect in brutal Free State family 'massacre'
A fourth suspect in the brutal Namahadi “massacre” that claimed five lives and left an 11-month-old injured has been arrested, the police confirmed on Tuesday.
The latest arrest happened on Monday, the day three co-accused appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, defeating the ends of justice and aiding escape.
The four are accused of carrying out a “revenge” attack on Moliehi Thoabala, her husband Safolo Mofokeng, Relebohile Lemeko and her two children Masabata and Tatolo over the Easter weekend.
Thoabala was found with a gunshot wound in her stomach while the rest were found burnt on the Sunday morning. An 11-month-old was hit with a knobkerrie during the attack but four other children were found unharmed.
Three suspects were arrested within days of the incident.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed the fourth suspect was apprehended on Monday in Phuthaditjhaba.
“He is expected to appear on Thursday before all four appear on April 19,” he told TimesLIVE.
The fourth suspect faces the same charges as his co-accused.
While Makhele could not rule out further arrests, he confirmed the man arrested was the last of the main suspects police had sought.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.