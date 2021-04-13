Work was supposed to be finished in August 2020, says MEC Lesufi

Nearly R8m spent and still projects at Soweto school not complete – DA

The DA and the Gauteng department of education are at loggerheads on the progress made on a multimillion rand infrastructure project at Klipspruit West Secondary School in Soweto.



DA Gauteng education spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos said they discovered during an oversight inspection at the school that the project was incomplete with less than 10% of the initial budget remaining...