Life in jail for man who bludgeoned pensioner to death over botched sexual transaction

A Gqeberha man who bludgeoned a pensioner to death over a sexual transaction gone wrong has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ralton Koetaan, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder and robbery of Jean Lombaard, 69, at his home in Rocklands in April 2019.

Lombaard was found lying on the living room floor with his hands and feet bound. His gardener made the grisly discovery. According to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu, Lombaard's house had been ransacked, his safe had been opened and a few items were missing.

These included a 6.35-calibre pistol, the gardener's bicycle and Lombaard's cellphone.