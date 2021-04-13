South Africa

Hawks arrest two for murder of KZN cop who was helping assaulted woman

13 April 2021 - 15:14
The Hawks arrested two men for murdering a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted. Stock photo.
The Hawks arrested two men for murdering a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Two men have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer who attempted to save a woman who was being assaulted in Verulam, north of Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday the Hawks said members from the Durban organised crime unit made the arrests in Bergville in the KZN midlands. Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested for stabbing Sgt Nduduzo Sibiya, 36, to death on Sunday.

It is alleged that Sibiya, who was stationed the operational response services unit at Durban harbour, was stabbed to death after helping a woman who was being assaulted.

Mhlongo said the suspects are believed to have followed the sergeant and allegedly stabbed and robbed him of his service pistol. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was reported at Verulam police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for further investigation.

Mhlongo said in the early hours of Tuesday morning members found the two suspects hiding in Bergville.

“They were arrested and charged for murder and robbery. They are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona said they were determined to recover the policeman's firearm from the “wrong hands”.

TimesLIVE

Cops ask for help to catch child rape suspect

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly raped an 11-year-old child on two occasions in Vhulaudzi area in the Vhembe ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng cops and tracking company arrest robbers after chase and shoot-out

Gauteng authorities arrested four armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Kameeldrift, Mpumalanga, on Friday which left one ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X