Durban cop to be probed after special-needs teens say he forced them to drink petrol

Two special-needs teenagers have been left traumatised after a Durban metro police officer allegedly assaulted them and forced them to consume petrol to get them to admit they stole from his home.

The boys, aged 13 and 16, from Savanna Park near Pinetown, are both pupils at a special-needs school.

The mother of the 16-year-old told TimesLIVE that her son was traumatised and recovering at home.

“The man is our neighbour. We went to the police station in Mariannhill to open a case against him. What can I say, I am very upset. My son is in pain.”

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department has stepped in, dispatching a team of social workers to provide support to the boys and their families.

Metro police spokesperson Sen-Supt Parboo Sewpersad said he could not comment on the allegations.