Fellow medic and friend pays tribute to 'people's doctor'

Van Zyl was consistent with her love and caring nature, says Dr Yummy

Dr Lerato Masemola who is popularly known as Dr Yummy Mummy on social media has paid tribute to her late friend Dr Sindi van Zyl, adding that the hardest thing in the past two days has been referring to Van Zyl in the past tense.



Van Zyl, who was known as the "people’s doctor" died on Saturday due to a Covid-19 related illness. Her death has been described as a big loss to the country at large...