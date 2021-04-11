South Africa

Western Cape police intercept R3m drug haul destined for Gauteng

11 April 2021 - 11:07
Aron Hyman Reporter
Cape Town police arrested a man after they searched his car and found a R3m consignment of drugs
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Cape Town police uncovered a R3m drug haul destined for Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said members of the provincial integrated team and Rapid Rail police unit followed up on information about the massive drug exchange on Saturday evening.

She said the team observed boxes being offloaded from one vehicle into another. They then pursued the vehicle bearing the consignment and stopped it along Robert Sobukwe Road in the Cape Town suburb of Ravensmead.

“After searching the vehicle, the police discovered 75,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3m,” said Potelwa.

She said information indicated the consignment was destined for Johannesburg.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs,” said Potelwa.

75,000 mandrax tables worth R3M was discovered by Western Cape police on Sunday evening.
Image: SAPS

