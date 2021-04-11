Hlophe guilty of 'gross misconduct' for trying to influence two ConCourt judges in Zuma case

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe “improperly attempted to influence” two judges of the Constitutional Court.

Finding him guilty of “gross misconduct”, the tribunal’s report has now been submitted to the chairperson of the Judicial Services Commission which will determine his fate.

The complaint against Hlophe was lodged by 11 Constitutional Court judges more than 12 years ago after judges Bess Nkabinda and Chris Jafta reported that Hlophe had visited them separately in their chambers to “discuss” pending judgments in cases pertaining to the legality of search and seizures in the Zuma/Thint corruption matter.

They complained that he had improperly attempted to influence the outcome of the matter in favour of Zuma.

Hlophe hit back, accusing them of undermining the constitution and his rights to fairness.

He later claimed a “political motive” and a “sinister plot” against him.

What followed was a legal ping-pong battle which lasted more than eight years with an eventual ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal, paving the way for the tribunal to begin its work in July 2018.

But Hlophe successfully sought the recusal of one of its original members and a dispute over who would pay for his legal fees meant that it only began in December last year.

Hlophe used “unreasonable delay” as part of his weaponry to attack the tribunal, arguing that his rights had been impinged.

But the tribunal said this was “opportunistic and untenable” because he had, in no small measure, been the cause of it.

He also claimed that nothing prohibited him from discussing pending cases with other judges “as long as they do not discuss the facts”, but only legal principles and jurisprudence.

Former chief justice Pius Langa countered this saying it was an “elementary principle of judicial ethics”.