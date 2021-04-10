South Africa

Kimberley man arrested for possession of illicit booze worth R10m

10 April 2021 - 11:42
A Northern Cape man has been arrested for possession of illicit alcohol worth R10m.
A Northern Cape man has been arrested for possession of illicit alcohol worth R10m.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

A Northern Cape man has been bust with R10m worth of illicit alcohol.

The 50-year-old also had R170,000 confiscated by police after he allegedly tried to bribe a cop during a raid on his premises in Kimberley on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said the raid, in Southnay Street in Douglas, was a joint operation with the SA Liquor Board.

“When searching the premises, the owner wilfully directed the police to a storeroom where they discovered a huge amount of illicit alcohol,” said Gamieldien.

“While busy with investigations, the owner offered one of the members R170,000 cash to turn a blind eye. The cash was counted and amounted to R170,000, and was seized as evidence.”

Gamieldien said the man was arrested “and charged for possession of illicit alcohol and bribing a police official, and will soon appear in the Douglas magistrate’s court”.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Henriette de Waal commended the team and praised the officer who refused the bribe.

“This is a clear indication that members will not be swayed or manipulated to commit corruption,” said De Waal.

TimesLIVE

Funeral infringements and booze sales clampdown in Gauteng with 600 busts

More than 600 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for contravention of Covid-19 disaster management regulations and other offences.
News
8 months ago

Alcohol, fake cigarettes and skin lightening creams smuggled into SA

Kruger National Park rangers who had intercepted a group of men illegally entering SA from Mozambique found large amounts of alcohol, cigarettes and ...
News
8 months ago

Nine arrested in N12 roadblock with cigarettes, dagga

Police conducting a roadblock in KwaMbonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal arrested nine suspects after finding them with prohibited items including ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X