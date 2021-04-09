South Africa

WATCH | Vaccine passport and AstraZeneca refund: Key points from Zweli Mkhize’s briefing

09 April 2021 - 06:39
Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer

Health minister Zweli Mkhize updated the nation on the vaccine rollout in a media briefing on Thursday. Mkhize said he is confident that South Africa will achieve Covid-19 herd immunity 'within a year'. 

Mkhize outlined an updated vaccine rollout strategy following the issues around the AstraZeneca vaccine. The health minister said he was confident that Gauteng was ready for the next step of the rollout and confirmed that every province will be checked.

