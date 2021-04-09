They’re all lying about me, David Mahlobo tells state capture inquiry

Former state security minister David Mahlobo on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry that everyone who has implicated him in testimony was lying.

According to Mahlobo, all those who claim he was involved in operational matters and politicisation of the State Security Agency (SSA) were playing politics.

Mahlobo took particular exception to one agent, known as “Steven”. The former minister described the agent, who alleged that Mahlobo handled some judges, as a serial information peddler who thrived on spreading false information.

This was “the same person” who had claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema and former public protector Thuli Madonsela were CIA spies.

Mahlobo said “Steven” was currently hard at work cooking up a plot to frame a judge with the intention to out them as having been bought.