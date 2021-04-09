Five state ‘security threats’ that worried the Zuma administration

The Jacob Zuma administration was concerned about five areas of domestic and foreign threats against the country during the time David Mahlobo was minister of state security.

Mahlobo, testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday, said four domestic threats and one foreign had been identified in a classified “national intelligence estimate”.

Threats to the state’s authority

Mahlobo said the number one domestic threat was events and happenings that had the potential to undermine the functioning of the state.

They included elements of violent protests, violent industrial actions, taxi wars, violent protests in the education sector and the activities of private security companies.

“There is something very interesting to note on this first one. There is always an adjective that has been used because protesting is a constitutional right,” he said.

“But there is always a qualification ‘violent, violent, violent.’”

SA’s territorial integrity

This threat, Mahlobo said, was also classified under domestic. It involved the country’s porous borders, illegal migration and xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals.