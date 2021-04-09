Msengi not been to school for six years

Deputy principal paid R1m while sitting at home

Zingisa Msengi, the deputy principal at Dangwana Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, has been sitting at home for six years and raked in over a million rand in monthly salaries that also included annual increments.



Msengi, 50, said he had a fallout with the principal and some of the teachers at the school after there were allegations that he sexually harassed an educator, tried to court a pupil, did not accept the employment of the new principal and also did not mark grade 12 mathematics scripts in June 2015...