Msengi not been to school for six years
Deputy principal paid R1m while sitting at home
Zingisa Msengi, the deputy principal at Dangwana Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, has been sitting at home for six years and raked in over a million rand in monthly salaries that also included annual increments.
Msengi, 50, said he had a fallout with the principal and some of the teachers at the school after there were allegations that he sexually harassed an educator, tried to court a pupil, did not accept the employment of the new principal and also did not mark grade 12 mathematics scripts in June 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.