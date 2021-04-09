South Africa

Boy attacks another at Parktown school, Lesufi announces suspensions

09 April 2021 - 14:31
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi denounced violence at schools after a grade 12 pupil allegedly attacked another pupil. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Two pupils have been suspended after a violent altercation at Parktown Boys High School on Thursday.

This was announced by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday.

In the incident captured on video, one pupil can be seen violently attacking another pupil before being stopped by a group of pupils at the school’s tuck shop.

The video was shared on social platforms and the pupils involved in the altercation have been suspended, Lesufi said.

Lesufi condemned the violent behaviour.

“We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools. Learners must focus on their studies and if a matter arises which bothers them; they must consult with their educators or principals about it – instead of taking matters into their own hands,” said Lesufi.

