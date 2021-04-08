Truth or dare prank leads to rape

Teen allegedly attacked after she was dared to strip

The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped when a game of truth or dare spiralled out of control has recalled how her daughter broke down as she told her how she had been abused by one of her friends.



The teenager was allegedly raped when she was dared to strip naked while playing the game at her friend's house in Boksburg, on the East Rand, in February. ..