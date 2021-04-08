Ramaphosa has sly dig at ANC rivals
Maxeke 'would not have rejected decisions of the NEC'
Were she alive today, anti-apartheid hero Charlotte Maxeke would never have rejected decisions of the ANC’s highest leadership body.
She would have never partaken in corruption or become part of divisive ANC factions. ..
