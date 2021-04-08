Long Easter weekend road fatalities increase by 88%
About 235 people died over the Easter weekend, a dramatic 88% increase over the 28 killed last year.
This was announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula at a briefing at the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.