Family hangs on to butchered gran's remains

The family of an 86-year-old granny who was brutally murdered, set alight, butchered and thrown into a pit toilet six months ago has kept some of her remains in the house as they await DNA results.



Martha Mokgwebane's daughter Christina Mthembu said they were keeping the remains, which were left behind by forensic investigators, wrapped in a blanket, as they cannot go ahead with the burial because police were yet to return parts of her body for them to go ahead...