Dr Frank Mdlalose laid to rest in KZN

A gentle giant, a loving father, a peaceful and humble servant.

That is how mourners remembered the first premier of KwaZulu-Natal under democracy, Dr Frank Mdlalose.

Mdlalose, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Sunday, was honoured with an official state funeral at his Madadeni community of Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Premier Sihle Zikalala, delivering the eulogy, hailed Mdlalose for his leadership during the most divisive political era in the province.

“He worked with leaders from all political parties who were part of that government and embraced all of them, laying the foundation for KZN to have an effective government that cares for the needs and aspirations of the citizens,” said Zikalala.

“It was under his leadership as premier that the first bricks of developmental state were laid — it was during the climate of political tension, violence and general mistrust between political parties.”