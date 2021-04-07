South Africa

‘She’s dead’: Eastern Cape man confesses after four days

By TimesLIVE - 07 April 2021 - 09:00
An Eastern Cape man allegedly beat his girlfriend to death during an argument about a cellphone.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

An Eastern Cape man allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with a stick in an argument over a cellphone during the Easter weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Mluleki Mbi said the 47-year-old man had been visited by his 37-year-old girlfriend at Nonkcampa location outside Qonce for the Easter weekend.

“Reportedly the couple had an argument over a cellphone on the night of April 1. He is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend with a stick. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

“The boyfriend allegedly kept the woman’s body inside his flat and dumped it in the outside toilet the next day.

“He only reported this incident on April 5, when he was arrested and charged with murder.”

The man will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

