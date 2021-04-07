South Africa

Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan

By Reuters - 07 April 2021 - 16:01
Morocco has announced plans to impose curfew restrictions during the Ramadan, a move that will impact negatively on eateries.
Morocco has announced plans to impose curfew restrictions during the Ramadan, a move that will impact negatively on eateries.
Image: TATIANA BRALNINA via 123RF

Morocco will keep its nightly curfew in place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when people gather after breaking their fast at sunset, the government said on Wednesday, underlining resolve to counter new variants of the coronavirus.

The decision to keep the 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew will hurt restaurants, shops and markets that make most of their money in the evenings, especially during Ramadan, which this year will begin on April 13 and run through May 12. Moroccan law prohibts public eating by day during the fasting period.

Morocco will also maintain until June financial aid for workers in some of sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic including tourism.

The North African kingdom has confirmed almost half a million cases of COVID-19 and registered nearly 9,000 deaths from the global respiratory pandemic.

However, it has rolled out a vaccination campaign more rapidly than its neighbours, inoculating 4.38 million people with AstraZeneca and Sinopharm shots to date. 

Easing of restrictions on religious events being considered – Ramaphosa

The government is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.
News
1 week ago

Afghan men reject social distancing for religious gathering amid coronavirus

Afghan authorities are struggling to implement lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a province bordering Iran where the outbreak is ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X