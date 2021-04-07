Missing girl (14) found dead in the bushes

A 14-year-old girl who went missing last week was found dead and her family believes she was killed, despite police opening an inquest docket.

Nomqhele Maseko was last seen at a drinking spot with friends in KaBokweni, outside White River, Mpumalanga, on March 27.

The grade 10 Guduza High School pupil's lifeless body was found in the bushes in Enkomeni on Sunday.

Her uncle Sicelo Maseko said: “Though we are still waiting for the postmortem to confirm some of our suspicions, we are of the view that she was strangled and we really want justice for our child.”

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said an inquest docket has been opened.

“We will rely on the postmortem as her body was found in a state of decomposition,” said Mdhluli.

Maseko described Nomqhele as a friendly person who liked school.

“It’s very sad. We can’t even believe that she’s gone. She liked school so much that she would appear in local newspapers for her commitment to doing good at school. What we know is that she was called by a friend, we heard that she was last seen with that friend at a drinking spot.

"However, when we inquired about her whereabouts, no one knew where she was. We are really shocked,” he said.