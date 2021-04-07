Man regrets brutal murder of girlfriend

Elhadji Adama Kebe, who stabbed his girlfriend more than 10 times before severing her head, said on Wednesday that he regretted what he did to Sibongile Zenzile.

Kebe pleaded guilty in February to killing Zenzile in their Kempton Park, Johannesburg, flat on April 25 2019. Kebe left her head in the refrigerator and was arrested at a shop he ran not far from their flat the next day.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating a corpse.

Sentencing proceedings began in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where Kebe presented evidence in mitigation of sentence.

When asked by his lawyer Innocent Mthembu how he felt about killing Zenzile, Kebe cried and said he regretted everything he did.

“Sibongile was my girlfriend and accomplice and we did everything together. I deeply regret what happened,” said Kebe.

Prosecutor advocate Enock Makua, however, asked Kebe whether he would agree that he brutally killed Zenzile. Kebe said he accepted that he had killed Zenzile.