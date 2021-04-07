Jeffrey the wandering baboon captured in Joburg and relocated to Polokwane

The male baboon that has been on the loose in Johannesburg, named Jeffrey, has been recaptured and released into the mountains in Polokwane.

The baboon had been spotted wandering around parts of the city over the past week. There was a sighting of him crossing Ontdekkers Road near Florida Veterinary Hospital and another on the roof of Life Flora Clinic in Roodepoort.

Founder of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) Cora Bailey said the baboon was captured on Friday.