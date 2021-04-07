Undertakers say department kills their business

Funeral industry threatens to shut down home affairs sites

A national task team of funeral undertakers has threatened to shut down all home affairs branches nationwide as part of their final push to force the department to amend its regulations on certificate of competence (COC) that gives them the right to remove bodies from mortuaries, hospitals and forensic laboratories for burial.



The undertakers cannot register any death at home affairs without the COC, which is issued by the department of health...