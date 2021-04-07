Free State woman fighting for her life after 'man she rejected' slashed her throat

A Free State woman is fighting for her life after her refusal to date a man resulted in her throat being slashed.

The harrowing incident occurred early last week in Kleinste farm, Rosendal, as the woman was making her way home.

According to Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, the suspect allegedly made advances towards the woman and when she refused he became angry. He is accused of dragging her to a nearby bush, where he allegedly raped her.

“He then slashed her throat and left her for dead,” said Mbambo.

The man also robbed her of her cellphones, which were found in his possession when he was arrested.